Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams stunning double-century for Maharashtra

Out-of-favor Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has made a mark in the ongoing 2025-26 season of the Ranji Trophy . Playing for Maharashtra, he scored the second-fastest double-century in the tournament's history. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat during his team's Elite Group B match against Chandigarh at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Monday. This was also his maiden Ranji hundred for Maharashtra. Here are his stats.

Record-breaking performance Shaw only behind Shastri and Agarwal Shaw reached the 200-run mark in just 141 balls, hitting a series . This blistering innings puts him behind only Ravi Shastri﻿ and Tanmay Agarwal in terms of Indians with fastest double-centuries in Ranji Trophy history. Shastri had achieved his double-century in just 123 balls for Mumbai against Baroda in a January 1985 match. Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal scripted a 119-ball double against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

Career trajectory Shaw's journey in Ranji Trophy Shaw made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2017 against Tamil Nadu. However, he left the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history at the end of last season to join Maharashtra. His first match for his new team was against Kerala on October 15, where he scored a duck in the first innings but managed to make a comeback with 75 runs in the second innings.

Match status Shaw puts his side in command In the ongoing match against Chandigarh, Shaw scored eight runs in the first innings. The young batsman came out all guns blazing in his second outing and scored runs all over the park. He went on to script the sixth-fastest hundred in Ranji history, off just 72 balls. Shaw also dominated a 197-run stand with Siddhesh Veer (62) for the third wicket before the latter departed. Notably, Maharashtra and Chandigarh posted 313/10 and 209/10 in their respective first innings.