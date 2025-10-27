Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams 72-ball hundred for Maharashtra

Out-of-favor Indian opener Prithvi Shaw made a stunning comeback to form by scoring his first Ranji Trophy century of the season. The milestone came in just 72 balls during a match against Chandigarh at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh. Shaw went berserk against the opposition bowlers, scripting the sixth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. This was also his maiden Ranji hundred for Maharashtra.

Knock A blazing knock from Shaw's blade After scoring just eight runs in the first innings, Shaw came out all guns blazing and scored runs all over the park. He hence went on to script the sixth-fastest hundred in Ranji history, off just 72 balls. Shaw also dominated a 197-run stand with Siddhesh Veer (62) for the third wicket before the latter departed. Notably, Maharashtra and Chandigarh posted 313/10 and 209/10 in their respective first innings.

Performance recap A mixed bag for Shaw in this season Shaw's journey in this season of Ranji Trophy has been a mixed bag. He had a disappointing start, scoring a duck in his first innings for Maharashtra against Kerala. However, he made a strong comeback with a half-century as Maharashtra took an innings lead. This First-Class century against Chandigarh marks Shaw's first in over 20 months, having last scored one for Mumbai back in February 2024.

Career overview Shaw's international career has been on hold since July 2021 Shaw, who was once hailed as one of the most promising young talents in world cricket, has seen his international career dwindle after five Tests, six ODIs, and a T20I. His last appearance for India was in July 2021. Despite being a domestic stalwart for a few years after that, he struggled last season due to fitness and discipline issues which led to his exit from Mumbai earlier this year.