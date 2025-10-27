Mohammed Shami gets to 350 First-Class wickets: Decoding his stats 

Extending his sensational run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy , Mohammed Shami claimed a three-fer in the second-round affair against Gujarat at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Bengal pacer claimed 3/44 in 18.3 overs as Gujarat were all out for 167 while batting second. With his third wicket, Shami also completed 350 wickets in First-Class cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Spell A fine spell from Shami Responding to Bengal's first innings score of 279/10, Gujarat were off to a poor start with Shami trapping opener Abhishek Desai for a duck. He then castled the stumps of number-three batter Siddharth Desai, who made 19. The pacer's final victim was last man Priyajitsing Jadeja, who bagged a 13-ball duck. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed claimed six wickets in the innings as Gujarat posted 167/10.

Stats 350 FC wickets for Shami Playing his 92nd FC game as per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 350 wickets at an average of around 27. His stellar record features 19 four-fers besides 12 five-wicket hauls. A couple of games have seen him take wickets for more. Meanwhile, his best innings figures read 7/79. Notably, Shami claimed a match haul of seven wickets in Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand.