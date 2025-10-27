Listing Australian bowlers with seven-fers in Women's ODIs 

Australia's Alana King recently set a new record for the best-ever bowling figures in the ICC Women's World Cup history. The leg-spinner took an incredible seven wickets for just 18 runs against South Africa in Australia's final league game on Saturday in Indore. This is the first time a player has taken seven wickets in a Women's World Cup match. On this note, we look at the Aussie bowlers with seven-fers in WODI cricket.

#1 Alana King - 7/18 vs South Africa, 2025 King's 7/18 in seven overs against South Africa are now the best figures by an Australian in WODIs and fourth-best overall. She started the match on a high note, taking four wickets for no runs in her first five overs. Her victims included Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon. King later dismissed Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, and Nadine de Klerk. Her efforts meant SA were all out for 97. Australia later comfortably chased down the target.

#2 Ellyse Perry - 7/22 vs England, 2019 Fast-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry stunned England batters in the 2019 Canterbury WODI. Chasing 270 for victory, the hosts never really looked in the hut with three of their top five batters bagging ducks, and the other two being dismissed for single-digit scores. Perry trapped seven batters trap - including each of the top four - as England were all out for just 75. The pacer finished with 7/22 from her 10 overs (4 maidens).