Revisiting the best bowling figures in Women's World Cup history 

In a stunning display of skill, Australian leg-spinner Alana King made history by taking seven wickets against South Africa. The match, played on Saturday in Indore, was the final league game for both teams in the 2025 Women's World Cup . King's exceptional performance led Australia to a comfortable victory over South Africa, who were bowled out for just 97 runs while batting first. On this note, we look at the best bowling figures in Women's WC history.

#1 Alana King - 7/18 vs South Africa, 2025 King's seven-over spell marked the first-ever instance of a seven-wicket haul in Women's World Cup history. She started the match on a high note, taking four wickets for no runs in her first five overs. Her victims included Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon. King later dismissed Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, and Nadine de Klerk to finish with 7/18. Her efforts meant SA were all out for 97. Australia comfortably chased down the target.

#2 Jackie Lord - 6/10 vs India, 1982 King now tops this list as she went past New Zealand's Jackie Lord, who delivered a stunning performance against India in the 1982 WC affair in Christchurch. The leg-spinner claimed 6/10 from just eight overs as India were all out for 37 while chasing a paltry 81-run target. Though the coverage wasn't as massive as today, Lord's figures stood unchallenged for decades and are still remembered as one of the most destructive spells ever recorded in women's cricket history.