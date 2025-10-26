Riyan Parag claims fifer in historic Ranji Trophy match: Details 

A historic Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Services has set a new record as the shortest game in 63 years, ending in just 90 overs at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground. The match was completed with a total of 32 wickets falling and 359 runs scored. Though Services won by eight wickets, Assam's Riyan Parag made a mark with his all-round display. He even claimed a fifer in the game. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Parag shines with the ball Assam struggled with their batting, getting bowled out for just 103 runs in the first innings. In response, Services could only manage a narrow five-run lead by posting 108/10. Riyan Parag was the star performer for Assam during Services's first innings, taking 5/25 (10 overs) in his career-best bowling performance. As Assam could only manage 75/10 in their second outing, Services were set a target of 71 runs.

Record achievement Shortest Ranji Trophy match in history Services chased down the target in just under 14 overs with only two wickets falling. Both the wickets went to Parag (2/31). He had also scored a valuable 31-ball 36 in the first innings. Meanwhile, the match ended in a total of 90 overs or 540 balls, with 25 wickets falling on the first day and seven on the second morning. This beat the previous record of 547 balls set in a match between Delhi and Railways in 1962.

Career Second FC fifer for Parag This was Parag's second First-Class fifer and also his best figures in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo. With his handy off-spin, the 23-year-old all-rounder has raced to 65 wickets from 36 games at 34.03 (4W: 6). The dashing batter has also tallied 2,169 runs with the bat at a decent average of 34.98. Parag boasts 16 50-plus scores in the format, including three tons.