Apple to double AirPods production in India

Apple is gearing up to ramp up the production of its AirPods in India. The company's primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn , will be doubling the monthly output at its Hyderabad facility. According to a report by Economic Times, Foxconn's Kongara Kalan plant currently produces over 100,000 units per month and plans to increase this capacity to 200,000 units per month.

Expansion plans Revamping existing assembly lines The expansion plan at Foxconn's facility involves revamping five existing assembly lines and adding new equipment. This new machinery is being transferred from the company's plants in Vietnam. The Hyderabad site started manufacturing AirPods in April after relocating machinery and tooling from other locations. At present, the plant produces AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 models as part of its assembly mix.

Staffing boost Workforce to increase from 2,000 to 5,000 Along with the production capacity, Foxconn's workforce at the Hyderabad facility will also be expanded. The number of employees at the plant, which currently stands at around 2,000, is expected to rise to 5,000 in the next six to eight months. This major staffing boost is part of Apple's plan to increase accessory manufacturing in India and meet global demand for AirPods.