'Drunk drivers are terrorists': Hyderabad Commissioner after Kurnool bus tragedy

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VS Sajjanar has called drunk drivers "terrorists" in the wake of a tragic bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh . The incident, which took place on Friday, left 20 people dead. The Hyderabad-Bengaluru private sleeper bus collided with a motorcycle ridden by a man identified as Shiva Shankar, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Strict stance Zero-tolerance policy toward drunken driving Shiva Shankar lost his life after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the road divider. In this light, Sajjanar stressed that Hyderabad Police has a zero-tolerance policy toward drunken driving. He said, "Every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of law." "There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives," he added.

Accident details CCTV footage shows biker refueling before collision While Shiva Shankar died in the accident, his pillion rider, Erriswami, survived with minor injuries. CCTV footage showed Shankar refueling his motorcycle at 2:24am before losing control and causing the collision at 2:39am. A video of their stop at a petrol pump went viral, showing Shankar struggling to balance his bike after leaving the station.

Fire investigation Forensic report on bus fire Forensic experts believe lithium-ion batteries in 234 smartphones worth around ₹46 lakh, which were being transported by a trader through a logistics service, exploded after the fire started. This caused the flames to spread rapidly through the passenger cabin. Preliminary investigations suggest a fuel leak at the front of the bus ignited when Shankar's bike got trapped underneath it, triggering an inferno.

Legal action Bus driver, assistant in custody Police have also registered a case against Lakshmaiah, the bus driver, and the additional driver, Siva Narayana, for negligence and overspeeding. They are currently in police custody, even though Lakshmaiah fled the scene in fear. Sajjanar's comments come as a strong warning against drunk driving, which he called "a crime that shatters lives."