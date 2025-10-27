Tanveer Sangha called up for India T20Is: Here's why

The Australian cricket team has called up leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha for the upcoming T20I series against India . The decision comes as a result of Adam Zampa's temporary withdrawal from the opening match due to personal reasons related to his wife's pregnancy. The Australian Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that Sangha will join the squad in Canberra ahead of Wednesday's first T20 at Manuka Oval.

Player profile Sangha's domestic form and recent performances Sangha, who plays for New South Wales in domestic cricket, has been in excellent form lately. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup with 10 dismissals for the New South Wales Blues. The leg-spinner also impressed during Australia A's recent tour of India, taking seven wickets in three List A matches in Kanpur. In seven T20Is for the Aussies, Sangha has claimed 10 wickets at an economy of 8.89.

Team changes Changes in Australia's T20I squad Zampa, who is expecting his second child, had already missed the ODI series opener against India in Perth as a precautionary measure. His temporary absence has paved the way for Sangha's inclusion in the T20 squad. The Australian team is also dealing with other changes in their T20I squad as multi-format players prepare for the Ashes at different stages.