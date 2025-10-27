Women's WC: Will Pratika Rawal be available for semi-final? 

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has given an update on the fitness of opener Pratika Rawal ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia. The young player suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the last league match against Bangladesh. She twisted her right ankle at deep midwicket while trying to stop the ball on the last delivery of the 21st over, her foot getting stuck on the damp outfield at DY Patil Stadium.

Injury impact Harmanpreet hopeful of quick update on Pratika's condition Harmanpreet confirmed that Pratika is being closely monitored by the medical team, and she hopes for a quick update on her condition. The skipper praised her team's overall performances in the league stage and said they would carry that momentum into the semi-final against Australia on October 30. "Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they'll (medical team) get back soon," Harmanpreet said.

Official update BCCI issues statement on Pratika's injury The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also issued a statement on Pratika's injury. "Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the board wrote on X.