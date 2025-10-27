'I deserved better': Karun Nair disappointed over Test snub 

Karnataka cricketer Karun Nair has expressed his disappointment at being left out of the Indian Test team. The batsman, who was part of the squad for a series against England earlier this year, felt he deserved more opportunities after his impressive domestic performances. Nair's return to the national side after a seven-year gap was short-lived as he was dropped from the recent two-match series against West Indies .

Career aspirations Nair ruled out of England series due to injury In the England series, Nair scored 205 runs in eight innings at 25.62 with just one half-century. He was then ruled out due to injury and missed out on Duleep Trophy as well as an India A series against South Africa A. However, he made a comeback through Ranji Trophy for Karnataka. After scoring 73 and eight in the first round, Nair scored an unbeaten 174 not out against Goa on Sunday.

Remarks 'I think I deserved a lot better': Nair Reflecting on his exclusion after scoring his 25th First-Class hundred, Nair said he hoped for a better stint in the national side. "Obviously, it is quite disappointing. After the last two years I've had, I think I deserved a lot better. More than a series," he told Times of India. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended the decision saying they expected more from him in England where he played four Tests but managed just one 50.

Player's reaction 'Second thought would be to do your job' In response to Agarkar's comments, Nair said, "There are certain individuals in the [Indian] team who have had good conversations with me about how they felt. That's about it." He added that while it does get into one's head, the second thought would be to do your job and score runs regardless of people's opinions.