Steve Smith to lead Australia in Ashes opener: Details here
Steve Smith will lead Australia in the first Test of the Ashes series against England. The regular captain Pat Cummins has been officially ruled out due to a back injury, as confirmed by Cricket Australia. This will be Smith's first match as captain since February, when he led Australia to a 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka. Here are further details.
Cummins suffered a stress fracture in his back during Australia's tour of the Caribbean in June. He hasn't started bowling yet, but Cricket Australia has confirmed that he is running and will start bowling soon. Head coach Andrew McDonald said they are still hopeful for Cummins's return in time for the second Test match at Brisbane's Gabba from December 4.
Despite being ruled out of the opener, Cummins will travel with the team to Perth. McDonald said he will be around the group and could be seen by that stage. Cameron Green, who missed the recent ODI series against India due to side soreness, has resumed bowling and is set to play for Western Australia in Sheffield Shield.
Smith has captained Australia in 40 Test matches. Smith's batting average as a Test captain is close to 70, which is significantly higher than his average of 50 when he is not leading the side. This makes him one of the most successful and effective Test captains in Australian cricket history.