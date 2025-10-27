New Zealand call-up Blair Tickner for ODI series remainder: Details

New Zealand has called up fast bowler Blair Tickner for the remainder of the ODI series against England . The decision comes after Kyle Jamieson was ruled out due to a side strain. Tickner, 32, who has played 13 ODIs for New Zealand, last featured in international cricket earlier this year. He will join the Black Caps squad in Hamilton ahead of the match.

Recent form Tickner's recent form and Rob Walter's comments Tickner recently took 1/55 in Central Districts's victory over Wellington in the Ford Trophy. New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter praised Tickner as "an experienced campaigner and no stranger to international cricket." He added that "he bowls a heavy ball from a decent height with plenty of energy and aggression," making him a good fit for Jamieson's role.

Series update Recap of the 1st ODI New Zealand currently lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in Mount Maunganui. Despite being reduced to 56 for 6, England's Harry Brook scored a brilliant century to help his team post a competitive total. However, New Zealand chased down the target of 224 with relative ease, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 74 from Daryl Mitchell.