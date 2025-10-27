Women's World Cup: Key takeaways from India, Bangladesh rain-hit clash

The final group stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. The weather played havoc with the game, forcing a two-hour delay in play and reducing it to 43 overs per side. However, another stoppage after just 12.2 overs into Bangladesh's innings forced further reduction to a 27-over-a-side match with India given a revised target of 126 runs. India were cruising at 57/0 in the ninth over when rain interrupted play again.

Spin India's left-arm spinners do well The rain-hit contest saw Indian spinners do an able job. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani was instrumental. She clocked 2/23 from six overs. Fellow left-arm spinner Radha Yadav picked three wickets. She bowled six overs and clocked 3/30. The 5 wickets shared between the two spinners helped India thwart the Bangladesh side. Notably, Radha played her first clash of the ongoing tournament.

Injury impact Injury concerns for India ahead of semi-finals During Bangladesh's innings, opener Pratika Rawal suffered a knee and ankle injury while fielding. She was replaced by Amanjot Kaur who partnered Smriti Mandhana in the chase. Rawal's injury and subsequent absence from the match added to India's concerns ahead of their semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday.

Pacers A disciplined performance from Indian pacers India fielded three pace-bowling options. Renuka Singh led the attack and clocked 1/23 from 5 overs. Deepti Sharma managed 1/24 from her 5 overs. Lastly, Amanjot also bagged one wicket. She bowled 5 overs and clocked 1/18. The all-round show by the Indian pacers will delight skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the India vs Australia, semi-final clash.