Smriti Mandhana attains numerous feats with 14th WODI century: Details

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana slammed a sensational century against New Zealand in Match 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match being held in Navi Mumbai saw Mandhana and Pratika Rawal share a massive 212-run stand for the 1st wicket. Mandhana, who perished for 109 runs, clocked numerous feats individually and also alongside Rawal. Here we decode the same.

Knock A blazing ton and a pivotal stand on offer Mandhana and Rawal came out all guns blazing and on a good surface, they made things count with a stunning partnership. The runs came at a good pace as Mandhana completed her ton in the 31st over. In the 34th over, Suzie Bates dismissed the southpaw. Mandhana's attempted slog sweep ended in her dismissal. She received a standing ovation from the crowd. Alongside Rawal, Mandhana set the platform for a massive score.

Stats 14th century, including 3rd against New Zealand in WODIs Mandhana's 109 came from 95 balls. She hit 10 fours and 4 sixes. With this knock, Mandhana has raced to 5,219 runs from 114 matches at 48.32. She has hit her 14th WODI century (50s: 34). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus New Zealand, Mandhana owns 625 runs from 16 matches at 41.66. This was her 3rd century against NZ-W. In addition, she has hit three fifties.

Record broken Mandhana owns the most sixes in a calendar year The southpaw has set a new world record by hitting the most sixes in Women's ODIs in a single calendar year. She went on to surpass South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who had hit 28 sixes back in 2017. Mandhana has raced to a staggering 31 sixes in the 2025 calendar year. Overall, she owns 1,259 runs this year from 20 matches at 62.95.

Do you know? Joint-most hundreds in 2025 calendar year This was Mandhana's 5th WODI century this year. She has equaled South Africa's Tazmin Brits in terms of the joint-most hundreds this year (5). She is also the first player 10 fifty-plus scores in 2025 (100s: 5, 50s: 5).

Information Mandhana completes 2,500 runs in home WODIs Another milestone achieved by Mandhana is that she has completed 2,500 runs in Women's ODIs at home. Playing her 55th match, she owns 2,566 runs at 48.41. This was her 7th century on home soil (50s: 17). She is closing in on 50 sixes at home (48).

Partnership Mandhana and Rawal post this unique partnership record As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana and Rawal stitched their 2nd double-century plus stand in Women's ODIs. They are now the 4th pair with multiple 200-plus partnerships in WODIs. Multiple 200-plus stands in WODIs 2 - Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry 2 - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt 2 - Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones 2 - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal

100s Century records attained by Mandhana Mandhana's 14 WODI tons mean she now owns the 2nd-most hundreds in Women's ODIs. She is only behind Meg Lanning of Australia (15). This was Mandhana's 3rd Women's World Cup hundred. She has equaled the tally of Harmanpreet Kaur (3). Mandhana steered clear of Mithali Raj, who smashed 2 World Cup tons for India Women.

Do you know? Mandhana owns most runs as an opener in WODIs As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana now owns the most runs as an opener in Women's ODIs. She went past New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who owns 5,088 runs as an opener.

Do you know? Highest partnership recorded for India Women in World Cup history The 212-run effort between Mandhana and Rawal is now the highest partnership for IND-W in World Cups (any wicket). The duo bettered the 184-run stand between Mandhana and Harmanpreet vs WI-W in Hamilton, 2022.