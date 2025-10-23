Akeal Hosein floors Bangladesh with four-fer in 3rd ODI: Stats

Bowling

Hosein delivers with the ball

Bangladesh openers Hassan and Sarkar added 176 runs for the opening wicket before Roston Chase broke it. After Hassan's departure, it was Hosein, who dismissed Sarkar (91). A tossed up delivery had Sarkar's eyes lit up and he was caught. Bangladesh were 252/4 at one stage before Hosein weaved his magic. He dismissed Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain and Nasum Ahmed to complete a three-fer.