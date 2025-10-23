Akeal Hosein floors Bangladesh with four-fer in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
West Indies' Akeal Hosein picked 4 wickets versus Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI. The match held in Dhaka saw Bangladesh score 296/8 in 50 overs. Openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar hammered clutch fifties. For the Windies, Hosein was solid. He picked 4/41 from his 10 overs (1 maiden). Notably, his effort didn't allow Bangladesh get past 300 in this clash.
Bowling
Hosein delivers with the ball
Bangladesh openers Hassan and Sarkar added 176 runs for the opening wicket before Roston Chase broke it. After Hassan's departure, it was Hosein, who dismissed Sarkar (91). A tossed up delivery had Sarkar's eyes lit up and he was caught. Bangladesh were 252/4 at one stage before Hosein weaved his magic. He dismissed Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain and Nasum Ahmed to complete a three-fer.
Stats
2nd four-fer for Hosein in ODIs
Hosein's 4/41 from 10 overs saw him race to 63 wickets from 40 ODI matches. He averages 28.07. This is now his 2nd four-fer in ODIs. His economy rate is 4.80. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hosein owns 11 wickets from 8 matches against Bangladesh. He averages 29.27. This was his maiden four-fer in ODIs.