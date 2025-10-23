Australia beat India in Adelaide, seal three-match ODI series: Stats 

Australia beat India in the second of the three-match ODI series at Adelaide Oval on October 23. Being invited to bat, India saw their top order struggle despite Rohit Sharma 's half-century. Shreyas Iyer and the lower order powered India to 264/9. Despite stuttering, Australia were over the line in the 47th over. Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly powered Australia with 50-plus scores.

Start Another poor start from India The Australian seamers were all over India in the first 10 overs. They perfectly exploited the moisture around the pitch, moving the ball viciously. While Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli succumbed in the first powerplay, Rohit was tied up at one end by the Australians. The latter was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions.

Knock Rohit departs for 73 Rohit, who dealt in singles, was finally relieved with the introduction of Mitchell Owen. The former Indian captain struck him for 2 sixes in 3 balls in the 19th over. He completed his half-century in the 22nd over. Rohit, who finally found his feet after taking India past 100, fell to Mitchell Starc. His 73-run knock had 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Record Rohit surpasses Ganguly's tally of 11,221 runs During the knock, Rohit surpassed Sourav Ganguly in terms of ODI runs for India. Ganguly, who played 308 ODIs for India between 1992 to 2007, scored 11,221 runs. Rohit now has 11,249 runs from 275 ODIs at an average of 48.69 (32 tons). Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,181) remain ahead of him on India's all-time list of ODI run-scorers.

Milestones Other feats attained by Rohit Rohit attained several other feats. He surpassed Ganguly in terms of ODI runs as an opener among Indian players. The latter retired with 9146 runs while opening for India in ODIs. Rohit now has the second-most ODI runs for India as an opener, only behind the great Tendulkar (15,310). Rohit also became the first Indian with 1,000 ODI runs against Australia Down Under.

Iyer How Iyer reached his half-century Iyer walked in after India, being invited to bat, were down to 17/2. They had lost Gill and Kohli by then. Despite being tested by the Aussie seamers, Iyer showed his mettle along with Rohit. Like the Indian opener, Iyer started finding boundaries after the 10th over. The introduction of Mitchell Owen benefited him. Iyer brought up his half-century in the 29th over.

Information Iyer departs for 61 After losing Rohit, Iyer took India to 160 along with Axar Patel. He was finally knocked over by spinner Adam Zampa in the 33rd over. Iyer departed for 61 off 77 balls (7 fours). He went past 2,900 runs in the format.

Information Successive ducks for Kohli Kohli was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball duck. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in successive innings for the first time in ODI cricket. This was his 18th in the format and only the second Down Under.

Lower order Lower order contributes to India's total While India were starting at a middle-order collapse, all-rounder Axar Patel scored a pivotal 41-ball 44 (5 fours). However, India slumped to 226/8. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh took them past 260 thereafter. Harshit scored a valiant 18-ball 24* (3 fours), while Arshdeep slammed 2 fours in his 14-ball 13 before he fell to Mitchell Starc.

Chase Patchy start for Australia Like the first innings, the Aussie openers were unsettled by the ruthless seam movement at the start. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana regularly beat the outside edges. This resulted in skipper Mitchell Marsh's early dismissal. While Arshdeep trapped Marsh, Rana stopped Travis Head from going big. With this, the hosts were down to 54/2 in 12.2 overs.

Short Short departs before 200-run mark Short came at No. 3 and steadied the ship. He propelled Australia past 100 alongside Matt Renshaw. Although back-to-back dismissals of Renshaw (30) and Alex Carey (9) left Australia reeling (132/4), Short's presence marched the hosts past 180. Leading Australia's fightback, Short and Connolly added 55 off 54 balls. However, Rana dismissed Short. Short's 78-ball 74 was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Information Maiden half-century versus India According to ESPNcricinfo, Short raced to his third half-century in ODI cricket. It was his maiden 50-plus score against India. In 17 ODIs, the Aussie batter has racked up 362 runs at an average of 24.13. He is yet to score an ODI hundred.

Connolly Maiden ODI fifty for Connolly Despite Short's dismissal, Connolly and Mitchell Owen nearly made the run-chase one-sided. Although Washington Sundar, Arshdeep, and Siraj took wickets in quick succession toward the end, Connolly held his nerve to sail Australia through. He slammed an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls (5 fours and 1 six). Playing his four ODI innings, Connolly raced to his maiden half-century in the format.

Spells Zampa, Hazlewood power Australia Australia were earlier powered by a concerted bowling effort. While Josh Hazlewood conceded just 29 runs in 10 overs, Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa shared seven wickets. The wrist-spinner registered his 12th four-wicket haul in ODIs (4/60), while Bartlett took 3/39. In 115 ODIs, Zampa has raced to 196 wickets at an average of 28.33. Three of his four-fers have come against India.