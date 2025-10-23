3rd ODI: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar slam half-centuries against WI

The Bangladesh versus West Indies 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series on Thursday saw the hosts manage 296/8 in 50 overs. The match being held in Dhaka witnessed Bangladesh openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar hit clutch half-centuries. Both players missed out on their respective centuries, falling for 80 and 91 runs respectively. Here are further details and stats.

Knocks A solid 176-run stand on offer Hassan and Sarkar laid the foundation for a big total with a mammoth 176-run stand for the opening wicket. They scored at a decent rate and kept the scorecard moving along nicely. Hassan started in an aggressive fashion before Sarkar joined him and upped the tempo. Hassan fell in the 26th over to Roston Chase. Sarkar perished shortly thereafter, being dismissed by Akeal Hosein.

Stats Maiden ODI fifty for Hassan; 14th fifty for Sarkar Hassan's 80 came from 72 balls. He hit six fours and six sixes. In 6 matches, Hassan has amassed 180 runs at 30. This was his maiden ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Sarkar hammered 91 from 86 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. In 79 matches, he owns 2,338 runs at 33.40 with the help of 14 fifties and three tons.