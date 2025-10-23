Matthew Short hammers his maiden ODI fifty against India: Stats

Australia batter Matthew Short played a solid knock against India in the second of the three-match ODI series. Short scored a 78-ball 74 as Australia attempted to chase 265 at Adelaide Oval. He added a crucial 55-run stand with Cooper Connolly after Australia were down to 132.4. Short earlier took the Aussies past 100 along with Matt Renshaw. Here are the key stats.

Knock Short's presence bolsters Australia Short came at No. 3 after the Indian seamers perturbed Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Australia were two down for 54 runs with the dismissal of Head. However, Short propelled Australia past 100 alongside Renshaw, negating the initial jitters. Although back-to-back dismissals of Renshaw (30) and Alex Carey (9) left Australia reeling (132/4), Short's presence marched the hosts past 180.

Information Short departs before 200-run mark Leading Australia's fightback, Short and Connolly added 55 runs off 54 balls. However, Harshit Rana dismissed Short against the run of play. Short's 78-ball 74 was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.