Matthew Short hammers his maiden ODI fifty against India: Stats
What's the story
Australia batter Matthew Short played a solid knock against India in the second of the three-match ODI series. Short scored a 78-ball 74 as Australia attempted to chase 265 at Adelaide Oval. He added a crucial 55-run stand with Cooper Connolly after Australia were down to 132.4. Short earlier took the Aussies past 100 along with Matt Renshaw. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Short's presence bolsters Australia
Short came at No. 3 after the Indian seamers perturbed Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Australia were two down for 54 runs with the dismissal of Head. However, Short propelled Australia past 100 alongside Renshaw, negating the initial jitters. Although back-to-back dismissals of Renshaw (30) and Alex Carey (9) left Australia reeling (132/4), Short's presence marched the hosts past 180.
Information
Short departs before 200-run mark
Leading Australia's fightback, Short and Connolly added 55 runs off 54 balls. However, Harshit Rana dismissed Short against the run of play. Short's 78-ball 74 was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.
Career
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Short raced to his third half-century in ODI cricket. It was his maiden 50-plus score against India. In 17 ODIs, the Aussie batter has racked up 362 runs at an average of 24.13. He is yet to score an ODI hundred. Short has a strike rate of 95.26 in the format.