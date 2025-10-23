IPL 2026: PBKS appoint Sairaj Bahutule as spin bowling coach

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer and veteran coach Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bahutule, who played 10 internationals for India, has replaced Sunil Joshi. The latter held the position from 2023 to 2025. The move comes as part of PBKS's strategy to strengthen its coaching staff before the player auction.

Coaching background Bahutule's coaching journey Bahutule is a seasoned First-Class cricketer and an acclaimed cricket coach. He has previously held coaching positions with domestic teams such as Kerala, Gujarat, Vidharbha, and Bengal. He also served as the spin bowling coach for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. His focus has been on nurturing young talent and fine-tuning bowling strategies across formats.

Official statement Menon welcomes Bahutule, thanks Joshi Satish Menon, the Punjab Kings CEO, welcomed Bahutule and thanked Joshi for his service. He said, "As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff." "His deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side," he added.

New beginnings Bahutule excited to join PBKS Expressing his excitement about joining the Kings, Bahutule said, "I'm really excited to join Punjab Kings as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season." He added that this is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and he can see massive potential in them. "They have a bunch of talented players, and I'm looking forward to working with them," he said.