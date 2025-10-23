Babar Azam slams first Test half-century since January 2025: Stats

Pakistan batter Babar Azam made a mark against South Africa in the recently concluded 2nd and final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar slammed a crucial half-century in the second innings, but Pakistan perished for 138. As a result, SA chased down 68 to win the Test. Nevertheless, Babar completed his first Test fifty since January this year. Here are the key stats.

Knock Babar plays rescuing knock Pakistan racked up 333 after electing to bat in Rawalpindi. They were on top after restricting SA to 235/8. However, SA's lower order powered them to 444 in response. Facing an unprecedented deficit, Pakistan were down to 16/3. Although Babar played a rescuing knock, Simon Harmer cut it short. Babar slammed an 87-ball 50 studded with 7 fours.

Information Babar finally finds form As mentioned, Babar recorded his first 50-plus score in Tests since January this year, when he scored three successive half-centuries in South Africa. He scored 8, 5, 1, 31, 23, 42, and 16 before touching the 50-run mark again.