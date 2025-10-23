Babar Azam slams first Test half-century since January 2025: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan batter Babar Azam made a mark against South Africa in the recently concluded 2nd and final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar slammed a crucial half-century in the second innings, but Pakistan perished for 138. As a result, SA chased down 68 to win the Test. Nevertheless, Babar completed his first Test fifty since January this year. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Babar plays rescuing knock
Pakistan racked up 333 after electing to bat in Rawalpindi. They were on top after restricting SA to 235/8. However, SA's lower order powered them to 444 in response. Facing an unprecedented deficit, Pakistan were down to 16/3. Although Babar played a rescuing knock, Simon Harmer cut it short. Babar slammed an 87-ball 50 studded with 7 fours.
Information
Babar finally finds form
As mentioned, Babar recorded his first 50-plus score in Tests since January this year, when he scored three successive half-centuries in South Africa. He scored 8, 5, 1, 31, 23, 42, and 16 before touching the 50-run mark again.
Stats
Over 4,300 Test runs
Babar, one of Pakistan's greats, has raced to 4,366 runs from 61 Tests at an average of 42.38. This was his 30th half-century in the format. The last of Babar's nine Test tons came in December 2022. According to ESPNcricinfo, the former Pakistan captain has scored 667 runs at 37.05 against South Africa. His tally includes 7 half-centuries.