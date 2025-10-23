Shreyas Iyer slams his maiden ODI fifty in Australia: Stats

The 2nd ODI between Australia and India in Adelaide saw Shreyas Iyer make a strong comeback, scoring 61 runs at a crucial stage. The match's first half was dominated by Australia's bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood , who proved difficult to handle. Iyer stitched a 118-run stand with Rohit Sharma after India lost Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill within 10 overs. Here are the key stats.

Knock How Iyer reached his half-century Iyer walked in after India, being invited to bat, were down to 17/2. They had lost Gill and Kohli by then. Despite being tested by the Aussie seamers, Iyer showed his mettle along with Rohit. Like the Indian opener, Iyer started finding boundaries after the 10th over. The introduction of Mitchell Owen benefited him. Iyer brought up his half-century in the 29th over.

Information Iyer departs for 61 After losing Rohit, Iyer took India to 160 along with Axar Patel. He was finally knocked over by spinner Adam Zampa in the 33rd over. Iyer departed for 61 off 77 balls (7 fours).