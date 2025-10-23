Rohit Sharma sets records with 73 against Australia in Adelaide

Indian opener Rohit Sharma defied the odds to score a fine 73 (97) against Australia in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval. Rohit, who was perturbed by the Aussie seamers, showed his class eventually. He added a 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer after India, being invited to bat, were in a spot of bother. They lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli within seven overs.

Resistance Rohit shows resistance in tough first hour As mentioned, the Australian seamers were all over India in the first 10 overs. They perfectly exploited the moisture around the pitch, moving the ball viciously. While Gill and Kohli succumbed to seam movement, Rohit was tied up at one end by the Australians. The latter was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions.

Knock Rohit departs for 73 Rohit, who dealt in singles, was finally relieved with the introduction of Mitchell Owen. The former Indian captain struck him for 2 sixes in 3 balls in the 19th over. He completed his half-century in the 22nd over. Rohit, who finally found his feet after taking India past 100, fell to Mitchell Starc. His 73-run knock had 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Milestone Rohit reaches this landmark During his knock, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against Australia Down Under, becoming the first Indian to do so. In 21 ODIs against Australia, Rohit now has 1,071 runs at an incredible average of 56.36 in Australia. His tally includes 4 tons and 3 half-centuries. Notably, Kohli is the only other Indian with 800-plus runs (802) against the Aussies Down Under.