Virat Kohli records successive ducks in ODIs: Key stats

In a first, Indian batter Virat Kohli has recorded successive ducks in ODI cricket. The 2nd ODI between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval saw Kohli depart for a four-ball duck. In the series opener in Perth, the 36-year-old recorded his first-ever ODI duck Down Under. In Adelaide, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field. Here are the stats.

Duck How Kohli was dismissed in Adelaide Australian bowlers dominated Indian bowlers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in Adelaide. The visitors were 17/0 in six overs before Xavier Bartlett dismissed the Indian captain. Bartlett, who replaced Nathan Ellis, tested Kohli for the next few balls. On the over's final ball, Kohli was trapped in front by Bartlett. He didn't review the decision and walked off.

Information A first for Kohli According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in successive innings for the first time in ODI cricket. This was his 18th in the format and only the second Down Under.