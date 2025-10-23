Rohit Sharma completes 1,000 away ODI runs against Australia: Stats
What's the story
Veteran Team India batter and former captain, Rohit Sharma, has completed 1,000 runs against Australia away from home. Rohit achieved the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Rohit, who has enjoyed batting against the Aussies, owns over 2,400 runs against them in ODIs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Rohit slams 73 in Adelaide
Despite struggling initially against Australia in Adelaide, Rohit starred with an innings-defining knock. The former Indian skipper was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions. Sharing a 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit finally slammed 73 off 97 balls before falling to Mitchell Starc. He scored 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Runs
First Indian with this feat
During his knock, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against Australia Down Under, becoming the first Indian to do so. In 21 ODIs against Australia, Rohit now has 1,071 runs at an incredible average of 56.36 in Australia. His tally includes 4 tons and 3 half-centuries. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other Indian with 800-plus runs (802) against the Aussies Down Under.
Appearances
Rohit has played 501 internationals
Rohit made his 501st international appearance for India in this contest. He has raced to 19,781 runs at 42.17. Rohit owns 49 centuries across formats in addition to hammering 109 fifties. The Hitman, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, scored 4,301 runs in the longest format from 67 matches. In T20Is, he managed 4,231 runs from 159 games.