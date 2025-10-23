Rohit Sharma completes 1,000 away ODI runs against Australia: Stats

Veteran Team India batter and former captain, Rohit Sharma , has completed 1,000 runs against Australia away from home. Rohit achieved the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Rohit, who has enjoyed batting against the Aussies, owns over 2,400 runs against them in ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Rohit slams 73 in Adelaide Despite struggling initially against Australia in Adelaide, Rohit starred with an innings-defining knock. The former Indian skipper was batting at 19 off 43 balls after 10 overs. He was also lucky on several occasions. Sharing a 118-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit finally slammed 73 off 97 balls before falling to Mitchell Starc. He scored 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Runs First Indian with this feat During his knock, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against Australia Down Under, becoming the first Indian to do so. In 21 ODIs against Australia, Rohit now has 1,071 runs at an incredible average of 56.36 in Australia. His tally includes 4 tons and 3 half-centuries. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other Indian with 800-plus runs (802) against the Aussies Down Under.