Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's registers match 10-fer vs Rajasthan 

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) registered a dominant innings-and-41-run win over Rajasthan in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match. The game, played at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, was decided in just three days. The star of the show was J&K's right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who not only took 10 wickets but also scored a vital half-century to lead his team's emphatic victory. His performance includes a third-innings seven-wicket haul. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Nabi's match-winning performance Starting Day 3 at 41/5, Rajasthan hoped for a comeback, but J&K's pace attack had other plans. Nabi, who had already claimed five wickets on Sunday evening, added two more scalps on Monday morning to complete a seven-wicket haul in the second innings (7/24 in 11 overs). Along with his three wickets from the first innings, the 28-year-old pacer ended with match figures of 10/72.

Game breakdown Rajasthan falter on final day Rajasthan's overnight pair, Deepak Hooda and Kartik Sharma, faced a tough challenge on the final day. Yudhvir Singh struck first, getting Sharma caught behind by wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. Manav Suthar fell for a duck after being caught off Nabi's bowling, further tightening the noose around Rajasthan. Despite Hooda's resistance was ended by Nabi, which effectively sealed the team's fate. The latter's seven-fer meant Rajasthan were all out for 89.

Match strategy J&K's 1st-innings lead crucial for victory The win was set up by J&K's massive first-innings lead of 130 runs. After restricting Rajasthan to 152 in their first innings, the hosts scored a respectable 282/10, with half-centuries from Abdul Samad (76), Yudhvir Singh (53), and Nabi (55). Their collective efforts put J&K firmly in control before Nabi's second-innings heroics sealed the deal.

Bowling blitz Nabi's stunning Day 2 performance Nabi's bowling wreaked havoc on Rajasthan's top order on Day 2. He dismissed Sumit Godara (0) off the second ball of the innings and Mahipal Lomror (4). Abhijeet Tomar was dismissed for nine off 58 balls after edging one to Yawer Hassan while Nabi quickly got rid of Akash Singh and Mukesh Choudhary for ducks to complete a stunning five-for. As mentioned, he took two more wickets on Day 3 and earned the Player of the Match award.

Stats Third match haul of 10 wickets The 7/24 in the third innings are now Nabi's best figures in First-Class cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now has three match hauls of 10 wickets. The pacer has also tallied 11 fifers besides four four-wicket hauls. Notably, Shami claimed a match haul of seven wickets in his team's Ranji Trophy opener against Mumbai. This includes a fifer as well. Overall, he now owns a total of 113 wickets from 33 FC matches at an excellent average of 20.10.