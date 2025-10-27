Shreyas Iyer recovering in ICU, suffered splenic rupture: Details here
What's the story
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering in the ICU of a Sydney hospital after suffering a serious fall during the third ODI against Australia, as per Times of India. The incident occurred when Iyer took a brilliant catch while running backward from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey. However, he appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process and was taken to hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.
Medical emergency
Iyer's condition post the fall
Post the fall, Iyer's body vitals were dangerously low, prompting a swift medical response. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical, life-threatening condition. Reports suggest that he may have suffered a splenic rupture due to internal bleeding from the fall. The impact of the fall split a body part right under his rib cage and resulted in severe internal bleeding.
Emergency response
Iyer expected to remain hospitalized for at least a week
The BCCI medical team and support staff acted swiftly to ensure Iyer received immediate medical attention. He was not in a good position in the dressing room and was swiftly rushed to the hospital after his blood pressure dropped to alarmingly low levels. As per reports, he could remain under close watch for the coming week but is expected to stay hospitalized for at least another seven days.
Injury update
BCCI release statement on Iyer's injury
The BCCI released an official statement detailing Iyer's injury. "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," it read. The scans revealed a laceration injury to his spleen, and he is currently under treatment, medically stable and recovering well.
Recovery process
Team doctor to stay in Sydney with Iyer
Iyer's recovery will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India. The Indian Team Doctor will stay in Sydney with Iyer to monitor his day-to-day progress. Reports indicate that he has been in ICU for a couple of days now after internal bleeding was detected following the incident. He will be under observation for two to seven days depending on his recovery, as they need to prevent any potential infection due to bleeding.