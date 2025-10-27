Shreyas Iyer recovering in ICU, suffered splenic rupture: Details here

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering in the ICU of a Sydney hospital after suffering a serious fall during the third ODI against Australia, as per Times of India. The incident occurred when Iyer took a brilliant catch while running backward from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey . However, he appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process and was taken to hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.

Medical emergency Iyer's condition post the fall Post the fall, Iyer's body vitals were dangerously low, prompting a swift medical response. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical, life-threatening condition. Reports suggest that he may have suffered a splenic rupture due to internal bleeding from the fall. The impact of the fall split a body part right under his rib cage and resulted in severe internal bleeding.

Emergency response Iyer expected to remain hospitalized for at least a week The BCCI medical team and support staff acted swiftly to ensure Iyer received immediate medical attention. He was not in a good position in the dressing room and was swiftly rushed to the hospital after his blood pressure dropped to alarmingly low levels. As per reports, he could remain under close watch for the coming week but is expected to stay hospitalized for at least another seven days.

Injury update BCCI release statement on Iyer's injury The BCCI released an official statement detailing Iyer's injury. "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," it read. The scans revealed a laceration injury to his spleen, and he is currently under treatment, medically stable and recovering well.