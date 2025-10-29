Babar Azam owns 21 ducks in T20 cricket: Key stats

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam had a disappointing return to the T20I format. He departed without scoring in the 1st T20I against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. While Pakistan lost by 55 runs while chasing 195, Babar failed to make an impact. He ended up with a two-ball duck after being caught by Reeza Hendricks in the covers. Notably, Babar now has 21 ducks in T20 cricket.

Record equalized Babar joins Afridi on this list Babar's duck in the series opener against South Africa was his eighth in the T20 Internationals. He now has the joint third-most T20I ducks for Pakistan with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi (8). They are only behind Umar Akmal (10) and Saim Ayub (9). Notably, it took Babar 122 innings to reach this mark. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has seven ducks in T20Is.

Information What is his duck record in overall T20s? According to ESPNcricinfo, Babar has registered a total of 21 ducks in all T20 cricket (310 innings). He is only behind Imad Wasim, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Shoaib Malik among Pakistan players.