Australia-India 1st T20I in Canberra washed out after 9.4 overs

In an unexpected turn of events, the 1st T20I between Australia and India at Canberra's Manuka Oval was washed out. Incessant rain in the Australian capital played spoilsport after the match saw 9.4 overs. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field. India were cruising at 97/1 before covers were brought on. Here are further details.

Start India off to positive start India were off to a positive start, with Abhishek Sharma showing his usual bravado. While the left-handed dasher attacked with boundaries, Gill rotated strike initially before breaking the shackles. In the fourth over, Nathan Ellis finally gave Australia their first breakthrough in the form of Abhishek (19 off 14 balls). Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Gill thereafter. However, the match saw its first rain break.

Runs Suryakumar, Gill shine after break The rain break reduced the match to 18 overs per side. And the Powerplay was cut down to 5.2 overs. After the break, Suryakumar and Gill hammered the Australian bowlers. Matthew Kuhnemann and Ellis were taken in remand by the Indian duo. Gill and Suryakumar shared 54 runs from 4.4 overs after the resumption. However, it started pelting, and the match was called off.