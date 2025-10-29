Suryakumar Yadav becomes second Indian to complete 150 T20I sixes

India's T20I captain and star batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 150 sixes in T20I cricket. He became just the second Indian to attain this elite milestone after Rohit Sharma . The dasher reached the landmark with his second maximum in the 1st T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Here we decode his stats and record in the format.

Knock Suryakumar scores 39* as match gets washed out Suryakumar scored a neat 39* in the 1st T20I against Australia. He arrived in the middle when his side was 36/1. Thereafter, he shared an unbeaten 61-run stand alongside Shubman Gill, who scored 37* from 20 balls. India were 97/1 before the match was called off due to rain. Earlier, there was a stop in play which resulted in overs getting reduced to 18.

Elite list Fifth batter with this milestone SKY became just the fifth batter with 150 T20I sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. While Rohit is the only batter with over 200 sixes (205) in the format, UAE's Muhammad Waseem (183), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173), and England's Jos Buttler (172) are the others in the 150-sixes club. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli (124) is the only other Indian with 100-plus T20I sixes.