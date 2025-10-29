Greg Chappell mentions Sourav Ganguly in shocking story, highlights favoritism

Greg Chappell ﻿, the former Indian coach, has backed ex-English official Chris Broad's explosive claims that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was once told to be lenient toward the Sourav Ganguly -led side. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell, who coached India between 2005 and 2007, revealed an incident involving the former BCCI president, Jagmohan Dalmiya. Earlier, Broad alleged that the ICC asked him to "show leniency toward India" on over-rate offenses during his 21-year career.

Suspension plea Dalmiya sought my help to reduce Ganguly's ban: Chappell Chappell revealed that after he took charge, Dalmiya approached him with a request. He wanted Chappell to help make Ganguly available for the tour of Sri Lanka. Notably, the latter was banned for slow over-rate offenses. "Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure," Chappell told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Integrity stand Chappell refused to help Dalmiya Chappell, however, refused Dalmiya's request, saying he didn't want to "rort the system," and that Ganguly had to serve his time. He said, "I said no, I don't want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss." Notably, Chappell and Ganguly were later at loggerheads as the legendary Indian captain was dropped owing to his poor form. Chappell's stern methods were reportedly disliked by several Indian players.

Political influence Broad's claims of political interference in ICC decisions Chappell's story comes amid the growing speculations regarding favoritism for Team India. Earlier, Chris Broad told The Telegraph that he was pushed to be "lenient" toward India over slow over-rate issues. He said he got a call during a match telling him to "find some time because it's India." The former ICC match referee added that when Ganguly again failed to maintain the over-rate, he was told to go ahead and fine him, calling it "political."