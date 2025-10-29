Smith will lead Australia in 1st Ashes Test (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith hammers his 53rd century in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:03 pm Oct 29, 202503:03 pm

Steve Smith has sent a warning to England ahead of the Ashes series by scoring a brilliant 118 for New South Wales (NSW) in his first game of cricket in more than two months. The match was part of the Sheffield Shield tournament against Queensland at The Gabba. Despite not playing cricket for more than two months, Smith looked in great touch as he helped NSW reach 5-349 after play resumed following a washout on the opening day.