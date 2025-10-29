Jofra Archer bowls four maidens despite England's defeat to NZ

In his first ODI against New Zealand since the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup final, Jofra Archer bowled a lethal spell for England. Albeit in a losing cause, Archer tested the Kiwis, who chased down 176 in 33.1 overs. He took three wickets as NZ won by five wickets. The English seamer bowled four maidens in his 10-over spell. Here are the key stats.

Match details Archer bowls tight first spell Defending a low score, Archer gave England a breakthrough in the first over itself. He trapped opener Will Young (0) in front. While Archer bowled four more overs in the first powerplay, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the ship. Jamie Overton later knocked over Williamson. The 22nd over brought Archer's second wicket in Ravindra (54). Michael Bracewell (5) was his third victim.

Information Archer concedes 23 runs in 10 overs As mentioned, Archer bowled four maidens in his quota of 10 overs. He conceded just 23 runs besides taking three wickets. Archer, whose economy rate read 2.30, was the pick of England's bowlers.