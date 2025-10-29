Jofra Archer bowls four maidens despite England's defeat to NZ
What's the story
In his first ODI against New Zealand since the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup final, Jofra Archer bowled a lethal spell for England. Albeit in a losing cause, Archer tested the Kiwis, who chased down 176 in 33.1 overs. He took three wickets as NZ won by five wickets. The English seamer bowled four maidens in his 10-over spell. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Archer bowls tight first spell
Defending a low score, Archer gave England a breakthrough in the first over itself. He trapped opener Will Young (0) in front. While Archer bowled four more overs in the first powerplay, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the ship. Jamie Overton later knocked over Williamson. The 22nd over brought Archer's second wicket in Ravindra (54). Michael Bracewell (5) was his third victim.
Information
Archer concedes 23 runs in 10 overs
As mentioned, Archer bowled four maidens in his quota of 10 overs. He conceded just 23 runs besides taking three wickets. Archer, whose economy rate read 2.30, was the pick of England's bowlers.
Career
Archer gets to 65 ODI wickets
This was Archer's first ODI appearance against New Zealand since his 2019 World Cup title-clinching Super Over at Lord's. The speedster now has 65 wickets from 35 ODIs at an incredible average of 23.56. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Archer now has 18 wickets from 10 away ODIs at an average of 23.56.