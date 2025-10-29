2nd ODI: Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell help NZ beat England
What's the story
Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell starred in New Zealand's five-wicket win over England in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton. In another low-scoring encounter, the Black Caps bowled England out for 175. Despite stumbling, the Kiwis successfully chased it down in the 34th over. Ravindra and Mitchell shone with half-centuries, with the latter returning unbeaten. Here are the key stats.
Chase
How NZ's chase panned out
Jofra Archer gave England a breakthrough in the first over itself, dismissing Will Young (0). However, Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the ship. Although Williamson departed for 21, Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell made the chase one-sided. Both of them completed their half-centuries. NZ were staring at a collapse at 118/5, but Mitchell Santner's 17-ball 34* brought them home.
Information
Ravindra, Mitchell shine with 50-plus scores
Ravindra fell to Archer for a 58-ball 54 (7 fours and 1 six). This was his fifth half-century in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Mitchell returned unbeaten on 56 off 59 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).
Numbers
Key numbers for the duo
In 35 matches, Ravindra has racked up 1,304 runs at an average of 43.46. This was his fifth half-century apart from five tons. Meanwhile, Mitchell has 2,175 runs from 54 ODIs at an average of 51.78. He owns 6 tons and 11 half-centuries. The Kiwi all-rounder has an impressive strike rate of 94.36 in the format. Notably, Mitchell averages 110.00 against England in ODIs.