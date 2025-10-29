2nd ODI: Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell help NZ beat England

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell starred in New Zealand's five-wicket win over England in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton. In another low-scoring encounter, the Black Caps bowled England out for 175. Despite stumbling, the Kiwis successfully chased it down in the 34th over. Ravindra and Mitchell shone with half-centuries, with the latter returning unbeaten. Here are the key stats.

Chase How NZ's chase panned out Jofra Archer gave England a breakthrough in the first over itself, dismissing Will Young (0). However, Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the ship. Although Williamson departed for 21, Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell made the chase one-sided. Both of them completed their half-centuries. NZ were staring at a collapse at 118/5, but Mitchell Santner's 17-ball 34* brought them home.

Information Ravindra, Mitchell shine with 50-plus scores Ravindra fell to Archer for a 58-ball 54 (7 fours and 1 six). This was his fifth half-century in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Mitchell returned unbeaten on 56 off 59 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes).