Nitish Reddy to miss first three T20Is against Australia

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against Australia Down Under. As per the latest update, Reddy continues to recover from a left quadriceps injury that he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Australia in Adelaide. The star all-rounder has further developed neck spasms that have affected his mobility and routine. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and progress.

Injury timeline Reddy's injury sustained during ODI series Reddy had first injured his quadriceps during the 2nd ODI in Adelaide, which kept him out of the SCG game. The BCCI had said in an official update, "Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI." Despite this setback, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a positive update on Reddy's condition before their T20I series against Australia.

Captain's remarks Captain Suryakumar provides update Suryakumar said, "I think he's doing fine. Yesterday, he did a bit of running and batted in the nets. Today was an optional session, so he decided to take a breather." The captain further added that Reddy looks good despite his injury woes. However, India's squad will certainly miss Reddy's presence as he would have provided much-needed balance with his middle-order stability and bowling contributions.