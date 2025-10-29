Laura Wolvaardt completes 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs: Key stats

South Africa skipper and opener Laura Wolvaardt attained a massive milestone in Women's ODIs. The 26-year-old has completed 5,000 runs in WODIs. She achieved the milestone with her 48th run against England in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match is being held in Guwahati. Wolvaardt became the 6th batter to complete 5,000 WODI runs.

Knock A powerful 169-run knock from Wolvaardt's blade Wolvaardt's 169 was laced with 20 fours and four sixes. She struck at 118.18. She shared a 116-run opening stand alongside Tazmin Brits (45). SA-W were reduced to 119/3 thereafter. However, a 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp helped SA-W resurrect their innings. England hit back once again to reduce SA-W to 202/6. However, an 89-run stand alongside Chloe Tryon powered SA-W (319/7).

List Wolvaardt joins these greats As mentioned, Wolvaardt is the 6th batter in WODI history with 5,000 runs. She is also the first from South Africa with this feat. Most runs in Women's ODIs: 7,805 - Mithali Raj 5,992 - Charlotte Edwards 5,936 - Suzie Bates 5,873 - Stafanie Taylor 5,253 - Smriti Mandhana 5,121* - Laura Wolvaardt

Records Massive records made by Wolvaardt As per Cricbuzz, Wolvaardt is now the youngest (26y 186d) and second-fastest to complete 5,000 WODI runs in terms of innings (117) after Mandhana, who took 112 innings. Meanwhile, she is also the 3rd-quickest to this landmark in terms of balls faced (6,787). She is behind the likes of Mandhana (5,569 balls) and Suzie Bates (6,182 balls).

Information Wolvaardt hits her 13th fifty-plus score in Women's World Cup This was Wolvaardt's maiden World Cup ton (50s: 12). She clocked her 13th fifty-plus score in the global event (23 innings). She went on to equal former India legend Mithali Raj for the joint-most fifty-plus scores in this regard (13 each).

Records Massive World Cup feats attained by Wolvaardt Wolvaardt's 169 is the highest individual score for SA-W in ICC Women's World Cup history. She is also the 4th SA-W batter with a hundred in the global event. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wolvaardt's 169 is the 2nd-highest score by a batter against England Women at the World Cup. Alyssa Healy's 170 in the 2022 edition leads the chart.

Stats 10th WODI ton for Wolvaardt Wolvaardt hammered her 10th hundred in WODIs. She also owns 38 fifties. Playing her 118th match, she has raced to 5,121 runs at 50.20. Against England, she owns 851 runs from 18 matches at 50.05. This was her maiden century against England (50s: 9). Meanwhile, she has amassed 1,227 World Cup runs from 23 matches at 61.35.