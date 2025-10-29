Laura Wolvaardt hammers her maiden Women's World Cup hundred: Stats

Laura Wolvaardt floored England with a clutch century in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The match in Guwahati saw Wolvaardt lead the show for her side with her maiden World Cup hundred. England hit back with key wickets, but Wolvaardt went on to build something special. She scored a solid 169-run knock from just 143 balls.

169 A powerful 169-run knock from Wolvaardt's blade Wolvaardt's 169 was laced with 20 fours and four sixes. She struck at 118.18. She shared a 116-run opening stand alongside Tazmin Brits (45). SA-W were reduced to 119/3 thereafter. However, a 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp helped SA-W resurrect their innings. England hit back once again to reduce SA-W to 202/6. However, an 89-run stand alongside Chloe Tryon powered SA-W.

5,000 Wolvaardt completes 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs Earlier in the contest, the 26-year-old completed 5,000 runs in WODIs. She achieved the milestone with her 48th run. Wolvaardt became the 6th batter in WODI history with 5,000 runs. She is also the first from South Africa with this feat. This is now her 10th century in Women's ODIs. She is the 6th batter with 10-plus tons in WODIs.

Do you know? Women's World Cup: Wolvaardt registers joint-most 50-plus scores As mentioned, this is Wolvaardt's maiden World Cup ton (50s: 12). This is now her 13th fifty-plus score in the global event (23 innings). She has equaled former India legend Mithali Raj for the joint-most fifty-plus scores in this regard (13 each).

Records Massive World Cup feats attained by Wolvaardt Wolvaardt's 169 is the highest individual score for SA-W in ICC Women's World Cup history. She is also the 4th SA-W batter with a hundred in the global event. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wolvaardt's 169 is the 2nd-highest score by a batter against England Women at the World Cup. Alyssa Healy's 170 in the 2022 edition leads the chart.

Do you know? Women's World Cup: Second-highest individual score by a captain As per Cricbuzz, the 169 runs by Wolvaardt is now the second-highest individual score by a captain in a World Cup match. This is behind the 229* runs by Belinda Clark against Denmark in the 1997 WC.