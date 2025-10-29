Melbourne teen on life support after being hit by ball
What's the story
A 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne is in a critical condition after a ball struck him during a warm-up before a T20 match. It all transpired on Tuesday evening at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne. The cricketer was warming up in the nets when he sustained the blow, according to The Australian. He is currently on life support.
Medical update
The cricketer is on life support
After being treated by Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life paramedics, the cricketer was rushed to Monash Medical Centre. As mentioned, he remains on life support in the hospital with his family by his side. "Currently, our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Ringwood and District Cricket Association president Michael Finn told 7News. "We're committed to providing whatever support is needed for the clubs and officials involved."
On-site response
Eyewitness account of the incident
An eyewitness told the Herald Sun that "someone ran and grabbed a defib, and an ambulance was there within maybe five or six minutes." The fire brigade and police also rushed to the scene. The witness added, "Everyone was just stunned, not really knowing what was happening or how serious it was because at first it seemed like someone had been hit in the head."
Safety concerns
Phillip Hughes died in similar incident
This incident comes as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with the cricket ball. Over a decade ago (2014), Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes passed away after being hit by a ball on the neck during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia. Australian team doctor Peter Brukner had said that the condition which caused Hughes's death was "rare" and had only occurred once before with a cricket ball.