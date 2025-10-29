Melbourne teen on life support after being hit by ball

A 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne is in a critical condition after a ball struck him during a warm-up before a T20 match. It all transpired on Tuesday evening at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne. The cricketer was warming up in the nets when he sustained the blow, according to The Australian. He is currently on life support.

Medical update The cricketer is on life support After being treated by Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life paramedics, the cricketer was rushed to Monash Medical Centre. As mentioned, he remains on life support in the hospital with his family by his side. "Currently, our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Ringwood and District Cricket Association president Michael Finn told 7News. "We're committed to providing whatever support is needed for the clubs and officials involved."

On-site response Eyewitness account of the incident An eyewitness told the Herald Sun that "someone ran and grabbed a defib, and an ambulance was there within maybe five or six minutes." The fire brigade and police also rushed to the scene. The witness added, "Everyone was just stunned, not really knowing what was happening or how serious it was because at first it seemed like someone had been hit in the head."