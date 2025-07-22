2,500,000,000—That's how many questions ChatGPT answers daily
What's the story
OpenAI's ChatGPT is becoming a household name, handling more than 2.5 billion prompts every day from users around the world. A large portion of these requests, about 330 million, come from US-based users. The data highlights the growing popularity and reliance on OpenAI's flagship product in today's digital landscape.
Market comparison
ChatGPT's growth challenges Google
While OpenAI's numbers are impressive, they still fall short of Google's massive five trillion annual queries. However, ChatGPT's growth is nothing short of remarkable. From 300 million weekly users in December to over 500 million in March, the AI chatbot is making its mark on the digital landscape. Even though it can't match Google yet, its rapid ascent poses a significant challenge for the tech giant.
Strategic moves
OpenAI to launch AI web browser soon
A recent report from Reuters revealed that the company is gearing up to launch an AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks, taking on Google Chrome head-on. The move comes after the successful launch of ChatGPT agent last week, a tool capable of performing tasks on your computer automatically.