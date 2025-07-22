2,500,000,000—That's how many questions ChatGPT answers daily

Market comparison

ChatGPT's growth challenges Google

While OpenAI's numbers are impressive, they still fall short of Google's massive five trillion annual queries. However, ChatGPT's growth is nothing short of remarkable. From 300 million weekly users in December to over 500 million in March, the AI chatbot is making its mark on the digital landscape. Even though it can't match Google yet, its rapid ascent poses a significant challenge for the tech giant.