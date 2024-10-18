Google Chrome on Android finally integrates with third-party password managers
Google is all set to roll out an update for its Chrome browser on Android next month, one that will significantly improve the functionality of password managers. The new version will enable third-party password managers like 1Password and Dashlane, to autofill forms directly on websites. This will make the user experience within these apps a lot smoother.
Current Chrome version has limitations
The current version of Chrome on Android has been criticized for its compatibility issues with third-party password managers. Users have reported a glitchy experience while using these services, including "janky page scrolling" and potential duplicate suggestions from Google and the third-party password manager. Eiji Kitamuram, a developer advocate on the Chrome team, acknowledged these issues and promised improvements with the upcoming update.
New update promises better user experience
"With this coming change, Chrome on Android will allow third-party autofill services to natively autofill forms giving users a smoother and simpler user experience," Kitamuram said. He added that these services will be able to fill in passwords, passkeys, and other information like addresses and payment data as they would in other Android apps. This should fix the existing compatibility issues and improve overall functionality.
Early access and official rollout
Users can begin testing this new functionality in Chrome 131 and later versions. For this, they'll have to configure a third-party password manager as their preferred autofill service and toggle a Chrome flag for the new autofill experience. The update will officially roll out on November 12, when Chrome 131 hits the stable channel, making it available to all Android users.