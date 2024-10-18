Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Chrome on Android is set to improve its compatibility with third-party password managers.

The upcoming update will allow these services to autofill forms natively, enhancing user experience by smoothly filling in passwords, passkeys, and other data.

Users can test this feature in Chrome 131 and later versions, with the official rollout slated for November 12. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

What's the story Google is all set to roll out an update for its Chrome browser on Android next month, one that will significantly improve the functionality of password managers. The new version will enable third-party password managers like 1Password and Dashlane, to autofill forms directly on websites. This will make the user experience within these apps a lot smoother.

User experience

Current Chrome version has limitations

The current version of Chrome on Android has been criticized for its compatibility issues with third-party password managers. Users have reported a glitchy experience while using these services, including "janky page scrolling" and potential duplicate suggestions from Google and the third-party password manager. Eiji Kitamuram, a developer advocate on the Chrome team, acknowledged these issues and promised improvements with the upcoming update.

Improvement

New update promises better user experience

"With this coming change, Chrome on Android will allow third-party autofill services to natively autofill forms giving users a smoother and simpler user experience," Kitamuram said. He added that these services will be able to fill in passwords, passkeys, and other information like addresses and payment data as they would in other Android apps. This should fix the existing compatibility issues and improve overall functionality.

Release

Early access and official rollout

Users can begin testing this new functionality in Chrome 131 and later versions. For this, they'll have to configure a third-party password manager as their preferred autofill service and toggle a Chrome flag for the new autofill experience. The update will officially roll out on November 12, when Chrome 131 hits the stable channel, making it available to all Android users.