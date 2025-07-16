'The Paper' premieres on September 5, 2025

'The Paper': When, where to watch 'The Office' spin-off

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jul 16, 202502:00 am

What's the story

Peacock's new office comedy, The Paper, will premiere with its first four episodes on September 4, 2025. Indian viewers can catch the show a day later on JioHotstar. The series, set in the same universe as The Office, is produced by Michael Koman of Nathan for You fame and Greg Daniels of The Office. It is a part of Universal Studio Group's Universal Television division.