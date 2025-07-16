'The Paper': When, where to watch 'The Office' spin-off
What's the story
Peacock's new office comedy, The Paper, will premiere with its first four episodes on September 4, 2025. Indian viewers can catch the show a day later on JioHotstar. The series, set in the same universe as The Office, is produced by Michael Koman of Nathan for You fame and Greg Daniels of The Office. It is a part of Universal Studio Group's Universal Television division.
Cast details
A look at the star cast
The Paper boasts a star-studded cast, including Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, Harry Potter), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key and Oscar Nunez (The Office). The show also features guest appearances by Nate Jackson, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Mo Welch. The series finale will air on September 26.
Show's premise
Follows a historic newspaper in the Midwest
The logline for the sequel series reads, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." The show is expected to continue the signature humor and storytelling style that made The Office a fan favorite.