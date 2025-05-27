What's the story

This week is packed with exciting new movies and TV shows across various OTT platforms.

The fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, will see Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra take on one of his most challenging cases yet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson as he deals with the responsibilities that come with being Captain America. It hits JioHotstar on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the other releases.