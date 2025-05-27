'Captain America 4,' 'Criminal Justice 4': Top OTT releases
This week is packed with exciting new movies and TV shows across various OTT platforms.
The fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, will see Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra take on one of his most challenging cases yet on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam Wilson as he deals with the responsibilities that come with being Captain America. It hits JioHotstar on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the other releases.
'Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders' and 'F1: The Academy'
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders hit Netflix on Monday. This three-part docuseries revisits a chilling unsolved crime from 1982, when seven people died after consuming cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules in Chicago. It challenges the theory of a single suspect and presents new evidence and interviews.
F1: The Academy, a motorsport docuseries following 15 female racers in the 2024 F1 Academy season, will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday.
'And Just Like That...' and 'Dept. Q'
The third season of And Just Like That... will premiere on JioHotstar on Thursday. The show follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate life in their fifties in New York City.
Meanwhile, Dept. Q, a nine-part series starring Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck who leads a newly formed cold case unit after a tragic shooting incident, will also release on Netflix on May 29.
'Lost in Starlight' and 'A Complete Unknown'
Lost in Starlight, an animated film set in a retro-futuristic Seoul in 2050, will premiere on Netflix on Friday. The film follows Nan-young, an aspiring astronaut whose mother mysteriously disappeared during a Mars mission.
A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, will release on JioHotstar on May 31. The film explores Dylan's early years and his controversial performance at the Newport Folk Festival.