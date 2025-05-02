May 02, 202504:10 am

What's the story

Netflix's next crime drama series, Dept. Q, will premiere on May 29, 2025.

The series, formerly titled Department Q, has been created by Scott Frank—the acclaimed creator, writer, and director behind popular series like Monsieur Spade, Godless, and The Queen's Gambit.

This thrilling series is based on the bestselling novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

Here's why it comes with high expectations.