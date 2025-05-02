Why Netflix's 'Dept. Q' deserves a spot on your watchlist
What's the story
Netflix's next crime drama series, Dept. Q, will premiere on May 29, 2025.
The series, formerly titled Department Q, has been created by Scott Frank—the acclaimed creator, writer, and director behind popular series like Monsieur Spade, Godless, and The Queen's Gambit.
This thrilling series is based on the bestselling novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.
Here's why it comes with high expectations.
Show details
Our lead is DCI Carl Morck, who undergoes a tragedy
The series is set in Edinburgh and revolves around Detective Chief Investigator (DCI) Carl Morck, a detective famed for his sharp sarcasm and blunt personality.
Matthew Goode (The King's Man, The Offer) plays Morck.
The character is still reeling from the aftermath of a tragic shooting that left his partner paralyzed and a young police constable dead.
However, the incident leads to Morck's posting to a not-so-hip department.
Character arc
Morck's journey begins in the Dept. Q
After being exiled to the basement, Morck reluctantly heads Dept. Q, a newly established cold case unit.
Initially seen as a bureaucratic dead end, the unit soon becomes a platform for Morck to pursue justice.
Despite his guilt, Morck assembles an unlikely team of outsiders, each with something to prove.
Together, they begin uncovering the long-buried secrets behind Scotland's most perplexing unsolved crimes.
Show information
'Dept. Q' cast and production details
The series also stars Chloe Pirrie (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Queen's Gambit) as Merritt Lingard, Alexej Manvelov (Jack Ryan), Kelly Macdonald (Black Mirror), and Leah Byrne (Call the Midwife).
The project was first announced more than a decade back and Netflix got on board in 2023. The cast was finalized in early 2024 and shooting commenced in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The series has been expanded from the initial eight episodes to nine.