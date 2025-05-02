India's 'The Second Wind' heads to Cannes: All about it
What's the story
Indira Baikerikar's much-awaited film, The Second Wind, will premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025.
Based on her daughter Mallika's journey of being a national-level swimmer who overcame a life-altering event, the film is a tribute to strength, resilience, and perseverance.
Proudly representing India at the coveted platform, the movie also advocates for women's empowerment.
Film details
'The Second Wind' features inspiring real-life stories
The Second Wind beautifully marries documentary and fiction to bring the lives of inspiring women to the fore.
It showcases Mayura Shivalkar, a cancer survivor-turned-marathon-runner, and an actor, Nandinee Khosla, who supports cancer patients.
Baikerikar, who began her career as a fashion designer in Mumbai before moving to the film industry, often uses her own experiences in her work.
Film lineup
Other Indian films to be screened at Cannes 2025
Apart from The Second Wind, other Indian films will also be screened at Cannes 2025.
Anupam Kher's Tanvi the Great narrates the journey of a young girl who dreams of joining the army, and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will mark his return to Cannes.
Although Homebound's details are still under wraps, it features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, with Janhvi Kapoor in a special appearance.