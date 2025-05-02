What's the story

Indira Baikerikar's much-awaited film, The Second Wind, will premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025.

Based on her daughter Mallika's journey of being a national-level swimmer who overcame a life-altering event, the film is a tribute to strength, resilience, and perseverance.

Proudly representing India at the coveted platform, the movie also advocates for women's empowerment.