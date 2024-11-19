Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite making history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at Cannes, 'All We Imagine As Light' is struggling to find OTT buyers, according to filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The film, set to hit theaters on November 22, tells the tale of two roommates navigating life in Mumbai and will be distributed in India by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

As per Hansal Mehta, no OTT platform is buying this festival favorite film

No OTT buyers for 'All We Imagine...,' alleges Hansal Mehta

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:20 pm Nov 19, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has raised alarm over OTT platforms' disinterest in buying Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, All We Imagine As Light. He shared his fears on X (formerly Twitter), replying to a tweet by The New Yorker that praised Kapadia's work as "one of the year's great movies." "And from what I hear a film that no OTT platform is buying," he wrote.

Industry struggles

Mehta highlighted challenges of independent filmmaking in India

Further, Mehta highlighted the challenges of independent filmmakers in India, saying, "The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I'M PROVED WRONG." Earlier, the Film Federation of India (FFI) not selecting All We Imagine... as India's Oscar pick raised eyebrows too, as a Cannes Festival recognized film it had a massive chance of bringing home an Oscar.

Film accolades

'All We Imagine As Light' made history at Cannes

All We Imagine As Light created history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. After a long delay, the film is scheduled for its theatrical release on November 22. It tells the story of Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), two roommates and colleagues trying to navigate life in Mumbai.

Film distribution

Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media to distribute the film in India

The film is being distributed in India by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. In a recent interview, he spoke about backing the film. "Earlier, Spirit Media had never ventured beyond (Telugu films) since it is not easy to put out our independent cinema in this commercial world," he said. "But this was the right film for us to put the muscle behind and take it around the country."