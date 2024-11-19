No OTT buyers for 'All We Imagine...,' alleges Hansal Mehta
Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has raised alarm over OTT platforms' disinterest in buying Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, All We Imagine As Light. He shared his fears on X (formerly Twitter), replying to a tweet by The New Yorker that praised Kapadia's work as "one of the year's great movies." "And from what I hear a film that no OTT platform is buying," he wrote.
Mehta highlighted challenges of independent filmmaking in India
Further, Mehta highlighted the challenges of independent filmmakers in India, saying, "The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I'M PROVED WRONG." Earlier, the Film Federation of India (FFI) not selecting All We Imagine... as India's Oscar pick raised eyebrows too, as a Cannes Festival recognized film it had a massive chance of bringing home an Oscar.
'All We Imagine As Light' made history at Cannes
All We Imagine As Light created history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. After a long delay, the film is scheduled for its theatrical release on November 22. It tells the story of Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), two roommates and colleagues trying to navigate life in Mumbai.
Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media to distribute the film in India
The film is being distributed in India by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. In a recent interview, he spoke about backing the film. "Earlier, Spirit Media had never ventured beyond (Telugu films) since it is not easy to put out our independent cinema in this commercial world," he said. "But this was the right film for us to put the muscle behind and take it around the country."