In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Vettaiyan', also starring Malayalam actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, is in full swing with Fahadh Faasil starting his dubbing work.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, is based on a true incident and explores criminal activities in the education system.

Rajinikanth plays a Muslim police officer, while Daggubati portrays a tech enthusiast who misuses technology, and Faasil takes on a comic role.

What's the story Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has started dubbing for his role in the forthcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel. The film is headlined by Rajinikanth. The movie, currently in post-production, boasts a star-studded cast including Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu actor Rana Daggubati. The production house shared glimpses of Faasil's dubbing session, captioning it, "Dubbing for Vettaiyan starts, peek into FaFa's dubbing session. "

'Vettaiyan' production progressed amid Rajinikanth's absence

While Rajinikanth is currently filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in Hyderabad, the production of Vettaiyan continues at a rapid pace. The film also features Malayalam actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Produced by Lyca Productions with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan is reportedly based on a true incident and sees Rajinikanth in the role of a Muslim police officer. It will be released on October 10.

Earlier, reports stated that Daggubati's character is going to be a tech enthusiast who misuses modern technology by hacking and bugging software and devices. The film's theme is said to revolve around criminal activities within the education system. The movie is said to be based on true events. Faasil, meanwhile, will essay a comic role, though not much is known about his character.