Who are the BJP's vice presidential candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering several candidates for the upcoming Vice Presidential election on September 9. Among the potential nominees are Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The party is also mulling over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Seshadri Chari's candidature.

Additional candidates Harivansh may also be considered The BJP is also considering the current Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, as a possible candidate. His nomination is being weighed against the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar elections. However, BJP leaders have previously clarified that their next Vice President will be from their party and closely aligned with both its ideology and that of the RSS.

Recent meetings Governors, L-Gs met Modi, Shah recently In the past month, several governors and lieutenant governors have met key BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation on July 21 over health reasons. However, sources indicate that there may be deeper issues, such as a breakdown of trust between him and the Centre.

Candidate selection NDA gives PM, Nadda authority to pick candidate The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has given Prime Minister Modi and BJP president JP Nadda the authority to choose the ruling bloc's candidate. Despite having a comfortable edge in the vice-presidential election, the BJP is planning a major meeting of its top leaders and close allies next week. All NDA MPs have been called for a Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday when the second phase of the Monsoon Session resumes.