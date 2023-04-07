Entertainment

On Parvathy Thiruvothu's birthday, watch her top-rated IMDb films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 07, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is known for films such as 'Bangalore days' and 'Take Off,' has turned 35 years old on Friday (April 7)

Parvathy Thiruvothu turned a year older on Friday. The 35-year-old is one of the flag bearers of the fight against onscreen sexism in the Malayalam film industry. Time and again, she has spoken up on the role of films in normalizing toxicity in men. A gifted actor, she has delivered some fine performances. On her birthday, here are her top-rated IMDb films.

'Bangalore Days'

Directed by Anjali Menon, Bangalore Days is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama featuring Thiruvothu, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nivin Pauly. Catering to the family audience, the movie is about three cousins who move to Bengaluru from Kerala. It has an 8.3/10 IMDb rating and is a must-watch film starring the birthday girl. It was also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year 2014.

'Take Off'

The Malayalam survival thriller film, which marked the directorial debut of Mahesh Narayan, has got an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb. Released in the year 2017, Take Off is based on the ordeal that the Indian nurses went through in 2014 in Tikrit, Iraq. It also stars Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Divya Prabha, and was a commercial success at the box office.

'Charlie'

With a rating of 8/10 on IMDb, Charlie, starring Salmaan and Thiruvothu in the lead, is one of the best Malayalam films. An adventure drama directed by Martin Prakkat, it won at least eight awards at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. The film was remade in Tamil and Marathi as Maara and Deva, respectively.

'Qarib Qarib Singlle'

It marked the Hindi debut for Thiruvothu alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the 2017 film revolves around a widow who meets a guy on a dating application and takes a trip with him to Rishikesh. The movie is considered to be one of the best films of Khan's career and has a 7.1/10 IMDb rating.

'Mariyaan'

Bharat Bala's 2013 Tamil drama Mariyaan stars Dhanush and Thiruvothu in the lead. The movie's title means "a man who never dies" in English. It is inspired by a true incident wherein three Tamil Nadu oil workers were kidnapped and taken hostage by mercenaries in Sudan. It received critical appreciation in India and is rated 7.1 on IMDb.