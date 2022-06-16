Entertainment

'Asuran' to 'Maari': 5 films unmissable films of Dhanush

'Asuran' to 'Maari': 5 films unmissable films of Dhanush

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 16, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the five must-watch films of Dhanush here.

Which Dhanush film is the best? This will always be a divisive topic but undoubtedly, the Tamil superstar is one of the most successful and versatile actors in Kollywood. The National Award-winning actor has never failed to impress us with his splendid performances, be it high-core drama or action. So, here we list five unmissable films of the actor.

#1 'Asuran'

Asuran ("Demon"), directed by Dhanush's frequent collaborator Vetrimaaran is based on the Kilvenmani Massacre of 1968. It's the highest-rated movie of Dhanush on IMDb (8.5/10 rating). Besides Dhanush, Asuran has Manju Warrier as the female lead, while TeeJay Arunachalam played a pivotal role. The film bagged two National Awards. Asuran was remade in Telugu as Narappa with Venkatesh Daggubati reprising Dhanush's role.

#2 'Karnan'

Karnan had Dhanush playing a rebel who fights for his people's rights. Also starring Malayalam actor Lal, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan, Karnan was helmed by Mari Selvaraj, who helmed the acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal. The film is based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence incident and has some really hard-hitting messages like caste-based oppression and custodial torture.

#3 'Polladhavan'

Vetrimaaran's Polladhavan ("bad guy") had Dhanush playing an energetic youth and the unexpected journeys that his stolen bike takes him on. Divya Spandana played the leading lady, while Daniel Balaji played the main antagonist. Released in 2007, the film has a huge number of fans even today. Besides being high on action, Polladhavan has a good dose of humor as Santharan played Dhanush's sidekick.

#4 '3'

3, marked the directorial debut of Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan's debut in acting. The film had Dhanush playing a man fighting bipolar disorder and narrated how medication and attention are crucial for mental illness. The popular Kolaveri Di song, which turned out to be a humongous hit, is from this film. Anirudh Ravichander made his debut as a music director here.

#5 'Maari'

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari starred Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, while singer Vijay Yesudas played the main antagonist. The film is an action comedy-drama and had Dhanush playing a small-time gang leader who is carefree and yet ruthless. Released in 2015, Maari's sequel was released in 2018 with Sai Pallavi taking over as the leading lady.