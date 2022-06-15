Entertainment

OTT watchlist: 5 new titles to watch this week

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 15, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

Take a look at these five recently released OTT shows. (Photo credit: Twitter/@iamsonalibendre)

With the weekend inching closer, you must be caught in the same perennial worry again: "What should I binge these two days?" Thankfully, with the OTT boom, there is no dearth of titles to choose from. From fantasy to crime and supernatural to drama, there is something for everyone. Let's look at five recently released OTT titles that will keep you company this weekend.

#1 'The Broken News'

Sonali Bendre's comeback project, The Broken News is an adaptation of the 2016 BBC series Press. Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jaideep Ahlawat in top form, the thriller drama is being well-received by critics and audiences alike. Ahlawat and Bendre play fiery journalists who are pitted against each other due to a moral conflict. The newsroom drama can be streamed on Zee5.

#2 'Ms. Marvel'

Where art thou, Marvel fans? The second episode of the highly anticipated Disney+ Hotstar series Ms. Marvel hit the streaming platform on Wednesday (June 15). Just like Marvel's previous offering Moon Knight, it is building the story block by block through weekly releases. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, the titular character, who is also the first-ever Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#3 'Peaky Blinders'

The sixth season of the British drama crime series Peaky Blinders hit Netflix last Friday. The drama revolves around the titular notorious gang based in Birmingham. Starring Hollywood actors Cillian Murphy and the late Helen McCrory, it is one of the most popular Netflix shows, with an impressive 8.8/10 rating on IMDb. This is the concluding season of the beloved series.

#4 'Udan Patolas'

Starring Apoorva Arora, Aasttha Ssidana, Sukhmani Sadana, and Poppy Jabbal, this six-episode-long miniseries dropped on Amazon Mini TV last Friday (June 10). In the same vein as Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! the show follows four Punjabi women in Mumbai and their life, work, and friendship takes the center stage. It's been directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra and produced by Applause Entertainment.

#5 'First Kill'

Netflix's newest supernatural lesbian drama First Kill is being praised for its experimental storyline and impressive performances. It follows Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), a teenage vampire who must make her "first kill" and seal her spot in a powerful vampire clan. If you're someone who has obsessively spent nights binging The Vampire Diaries or The Originals, this show is tailor-made for you.